Will the Atlanta Falcons draft another first-round weapon for Kirk Cousins?
By Nick Halden
Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons front office have made it clear they will take who they believe is the best player when their number is called. The team is open to trading in either direction and is heading into the draft believing they have a complete roster that is ready to take a step to contend.
While there is a hint of truth in this, your starting edge rushers are Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie. This is losing the pass rushing that Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell brought last season. Even if you were to re-sign both players after the draft you are clearly missing one important piece.
Yes, the return of Grady Jarrett helps this but there is only so much an inside pass rusher can accomplish. Drafting another weapon for Kirk Cousins would be great for your offense but would leave your team with little chance to fix the biggest deficiency.
It is a passing league and just as that explains the idea of drafting another receiver it pushes back against it. The Falcon's defense already has questions in the secondary and cannot afford to give opposing quarterbacks the time they often did last season.
You have fixed your offense but failing to understand the potential impact of a capable pass rusher in the process would set the franchise back on the fringe of contention. Drafting a receiver is an exciting idea but it is the wrong move. The Falcons' only move should be to draft Verse, Turner, or Latu next Thursday night.
Outside of landing a top three prospect any other move should be considered a failure. Atlanta has done a great job of learning from past mistakes and building a roster that is a pass rusher away from contending for a playoff berth.
Without one you are looking at a team that is simply hoping for a miracle season from Ebiketie or Carter. As exciting as the talent at receiver is in this draft it would be the wrong decision. Atlanta needs to stay focused on adding a much-needed pass rusher and waiting to address adding weapons for Kirk Cousins until day two.