Will the Chicago Bears determine what the Falcons do at quarterback?
By Nick Halden
How the quarterback position plays out this offseason for the Atlanta Falcons will have a lot to do with the Chicago Bears. Will the team opt to keep Justin Fields and auction off the first overall pick? Or will they look to part ways with Justin and draft Caleb Williams? This is a question that will go a long way in determining how the Falcons should look at the quarterback position.
If the Bears are going to trade away the first overall pick the Falcons need to be in the bidding war to land Caleb Williams. Do what it takes to land a quarterback that can change life for the Falcons. However, if the team opts to trade Fields things should be handled a bit differently.
With only one year left on his rookie deal the Falcons adding Fields isn't the best scenario. If Fields is on the market can the Falcons get within reach of Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye? The answer is likely no, but it is a question that needs an answer before trading for Justin Fields.
Even if a deal doesn't directly involve the Falcons the Bears are going to help shape Atlanta's offseason at the quarterback position. They will determine how the draft starts and have arguably the best trade chip at the quarterback position that could be on the market.
The only way that the Bears will have no influence on the Falcons' quarterback decisions is if Atlanta has already decided on a free agent. Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, and most obviously Kirk Cousins are the only interesting potential starters for the Falcons.
All three come with concerns with the first two obviously having failed in other landing spots. It would be surprising not to see the Falcons either target Cousins or go for a younger starter in the draft. No question the Bears won the trade with the Panthers last season and now because of it hold a great deal of control over the quarterback market in the 2024 offseason.