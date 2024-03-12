With Kirk Cousins signing what number could Kyle Pitts wear in 2024?
By Nick Halden
One of the less obvious implications of the Atlanta Falcons signing Kirk Cousins is a likely number change for star tight-end Kyle Pitts. Pitts has endured a rough three seasons in Atlanta and should give up the number for the far more established Cousins.
When Kyle first joined the Falcons his college number #84 wasn't an option with Cordarrelle Patterson joining the roster. Understandably the rookie didn't have the career or cash to pry the number away from the veteran.
Patterson has hit free agency this offseason, however, and is unlikely to return considering how the 2023 season played out. Kyle Pitts is likely to give up the #8 for his new quarterback and return to #84 that he had so many highlights in during his time as a Florida Gator.
Perhaps this number change signals things to come for a player who hasn't lived up to expectations. Kyle's best season was his rookie year when Matt Ryan was still at the helm of the franchise. In the two years since injuries, Marcus Mariota, and Desmond Ridder have all pushed his career in the wrong direction.
Now in the fourth year of his rookie contract, Pitts will be a part of arguably the best offense of his career with a coordinator and quarterback that will both want to use him more often as a pass catcher than a blocker.
It would be surprising if Pitts is anything other than excited and willing to give up his number as this serves as a reset not only for the Atlanta Falcons franchise but for Kyle Pitts' career. One that is yet to live up to expectations.
We know that Kirk Cousins has a history of leaning on his tight-end and Pitts has an argument as the most talented player Cousins has had at the position. No question this is a win for both sides and a change that Kyle Pitts should be excited to make.