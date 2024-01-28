Would the Atlanta Falcons be NFC contenders with Kirk Cousins?
By Nick Halden
With the Atlanta Falcons having answered their questions at the head coach position the attention will shift to who plays quarterback for Atlanta in 2024. If there is a chance they are a first-round pick or on the open market there have been rumors or suggestions that said quarterback will be a fit in Atlanta.
It is going to be a crazy offseason of speculation with this team lacking a clear direction at the position. There is the Russell Wilson and Justin Fields possibilities each coming with their share of concerns and flaws.
You have the possible idea of trading up for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye which would be your safest move depending on the cost. Jayden Daniels has been a speculated fit as well considering Atlanta's current draft position.
In free agency, if you aren't interested in Wilson your options are limited to Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, and Kirk Cousins. The latter is clearly far above any other free agents scheduled to hit the market.
Cousins should be in the same conversation as Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy. A great game manager who with the right weapons can get you very far in this league. No, Kirk isn't going to go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, however, he can do enough to give your team the chance to get there.
We have seen Cousins win consistently with average rosters with the Vikings and Commanders. His ability to put together clutch late-game drives and to consistently pile up numbers speaks for itself.
In a conference where the best quarterback is Purdy, Prescott, or Hurts you absolutely can compete for a title with Cousins. Atlanta is in a division with Derek Carr, Bryce Young, and Baker Mayfield as the starters. Allow Cousins to start in Atlanta and you are the best team in your division from day one. It isn't the flashy or exciting move Atlanta fans might want, however, it fits Raheem Morris and will result in Atlanta doing what they have failed to for much of the last decade, consistently winning.