You could win a trip to see the Atlanta Falcons play in London!
Thanks to Alltroo and Cordarrelle Patterson, you and a guest can win a trip to see the Falcons play the Jaguars in London while also supporting an important cause
Cordarrelle Patterson has teamed up with Alltroo to send one lucky winner and their guest to London for the Atlanta Falcons' international game against the Jacksonville Jaguars! The best part is you can enter by supporting a cause close to Cordarrelle's heart.
Donations start at just $10 and will help the H.E.A.R.T.strings Legacy Fund at Northside Hospital provide support to families experiencing the devastating death of a baby or loss of a pregnancy.
You could win a trip to see the Falcons play while helping out Atlanta families
You can get a chance to win the trip of a lifetime for football fans while making a difference for families going through the unthinkable. Your support can help provide bereavement training, printed resources for families, and supplies for H.E.A.R.T.strings' keepsake program and support groups.
Losing a child is something that hits way too close to home for Atlanta Falcons’ star running back Cordarrelle Patterson and his fiancée who sadly lost a baby prematurely a couple of years ago.
Everyone loves CP, so if you'd like to rally behind him and this worthy cause, you have until August 29 to enter and donate here (LINK). The winner will be announced on September 13th.
The winner and a guest will have airfare and hotel expenses paid for during your four-night getaway to see the Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. In addition, you will also receive a signed jersey and a personal video message from fan-favorite Cordarrelle Patterson.
The Falcons will be in London to take on Georgia-born Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 4) at 9:30 EDT on October 1st.
This is a fantastic opportunity to not only win a trip to England to see the Falcons play but to also support an important cause.