Predicting Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 6-3 start in 2024
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons- 31 New Orleans Saints- 23
The Saints just traded away their star corner and continue to be hit by a myriad of injuries. Losing to the Carolina Panthers was the final straw for Dennis Allen and the Saints are now in full panic mode. With that said, the hate between these two teams and the energy surge of a new head coach should have the Falcons on upset alert.
This is the type of game that Arthur Smith's Falcons would always lose. Raheem Morris has changed the expectations and because of this the Falcons will survive an early scare and take care of business in New Orleans.
Despite the cushion the Falcons have in the NFC South this remains a big matchup. Tampa is taking on San Francisco and likely gives you a chance to build an even bigger lead. Add in a tough trip to Denver before the bye and Tampa's easy schedule to finish out the year, and this game is one Atlanta can't afford to drop.
it gives the Falcons a chance at division perfection as well already with a 4-0 record with the last NFC South game coming in the season's final week. New Orleans downfall is here and Atlanta fans couldn't be happier.