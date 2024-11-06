Predicting Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 6-3 start in 2024
By Nick Halden
Denver Broncos-23 Atlanta Falcons-19
Sean Payton has long had Atlanta's number and that isn't going to change traveling to Denver. A tough place to play against a Denver team right in the middle of the AFC playoff race. This has all the feeling of a sloppy game and a rare occasion where Kirk Cousins is off and a young roster is looking toward the bye week.
Bo Nix presents a unique challenge as a great scrambler something Atlanta already struggles against. Even Baker Mayfield and Andy Dalton had great running moments against the Atlanta defense. Playing far outside of their comfort zone the Falcons are going to struggle to keep Nix off the field and allow the Broncos to drain the clock.
It will serve as a wake-up call for Raheem Morris and a defense that has needed adjustments for weeks. Setting up a motivated Atlanta team coming out of the bye ready for a strong finish. If you were to ask Atlanta fans if a 7-4 record going into the bye week was a win the answer would be a resounding yes. While it would be nice to pick up each of the next two games a split seems more likely.