Predicting Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 6-3 start in 2024
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons- 31 LA Chargers- 19
Two teams whose fortunes are changing and have far different roads to finish the season down the stretch. Already you can see the improvements that head coach Jim Harbaugh has made. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see this team finish with the final wildcard spot. If there was one thing they need down the stretch of the season it is a defining win.
One they are not going to find against a rested Atlanta Falcons team that has no reason to drop this game. Hosting a West Coast team that has inferior weapons and a secondary Kirk Cousins should be able to take advantage of. You understand that Jim Harbaugh wants to put the ball on the ground and grind out the clock.
Atlanta is going to jump out to an early lead and push Harbaugh's team out of their comfort zone early on. It isn't a lack of faith in Justin Herbert but simply the fact this team has very few targets they can rely on. A lack of weapons will be the difference and allow Atlanta to take control early and build back confidence after losing to Denver.