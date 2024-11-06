Predicting Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 6-3 start in 2024
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons- 34 Minnesota Vikings-31
What makes this game so difficult to predict is how Kirk Cousins responds to the emotions of returning to his former team. Going back to his former home and teammates is going to be emotional and present a challenge whether or not the quarterback will admit it. Sam Darnold is officially on pumpkin watch having faded down the stretch after an amazing start to the season.
Still, the talent at the receiver position and the wrinkle Aaron Jones has brought to the run game is going to present a challenge to the Atlanta defense. This game is going to be about who touches the ball last in a battle for NFC playoff positioning.
In the end, Kirk Cousins is going to put together a late key drive to set up a game winning kick from Younghoe Koo reminding the Vikings the downgrade they have made. The one concern that could change this is what the weather will be in Minnesota the secon week of December. Right now this has all the makings of a great offensive shootout. But for a dome team in Atlanta that could change depending on Sam Darnold and the Minnesota weather.