Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons four games after failure vs. Saints
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons-19 Denver Broncos-17
Another frustrating day for the Atlanta Falcons offense serves as a chance for redemption for Younghoe Koo. A kicker who has been historically great has the belief of his head coach and owner as we watched in the game's final moments in New Orleans. This sets up a perfect spot for the Atlanta kicker to consistently deliver in a tough place to play.
Beating Denver looks far more difficult than it did when looking ahead at this game to start the season. Sean Payton's defense is among the league's best and is going to make life difficult on the Falcons. Luckily the Atlanta defense is getting healthy at the perfect time and should be able to take advantage of Bo Nix mistakes.
This is going to be a gritty game with turnovers and field goals defining who wins. The Falcons are going to be able to survive based on superior offensive talent and a veteran quarterback who can maange the game at a high level and keep the clock moving. Heading into the bye week winning this game is extremely important. The Falcons will benefit as well from a Denver team that should be in a bit of a letdown spot after being in position to beat the Chiefs.