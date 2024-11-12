Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons four games after failure vs. Saints
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons- 31 LA Chargers- 26
Jim Harbaugh has yet again stepped in and instantly changed life for a team. You cannot ignore these type of results with the evidence Harbaugh now has throughout his impressive career. However, these two teams are both a year away from putting themselves in a serious position to contend for the Super Bowl. Both have a history of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and finding ways to frustratate their respective fanbases.
It is going to be a coin flip game that we are handing to the home team here. Not only are the Falcons hosting the Chargers they will have an extra week to prepare and get healthy. As long as there are no serious injuries in the Denver game, this should be as healthy as the Falcons are the rest of the season.
This along with the team's offensive weapons advantage are more than enough reason to pick them for back-to-back wins over AFC playoff hopefuls. Atlanta needs wins outside the division and both of their next two games are great chances to establish themselves as a real playoff contender.