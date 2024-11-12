Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons four games after failure vs. Saints
By Nick Halden
Minnesota Vikings-24 Atlanta Falcons-23
Guessing where the emotional rollercoaster will land for Kirk Cousins in this game is close to impossible. However, what we have seen from the quarterback so far in Atlanta is 2-3 great games followed by a frustrating loss. The Vikings are in a brutal NFC North battle and this game is likely to have far more importance in their standing in the playoff race.
For the Falcons, you have very winnable games ahead and we have seen a tendency to take your eye off the ball after a win or two. The one interesting aspect of this game is the advantage the Falcons should have with Kirk Cousins vs. Sam Darnold. Darnold has played well this season but there have been recent signs that perhaps the magic is wearing off.
Cousins is far more experienced and will want to send a message to the team unwilling to give him the security the Falcons provided. A message that will have to wait for now with the Falcons giving up a late drive to Darnold and a well-coached Minnesota team that is going to be better prepared and focused. Atlanta will have plenty of chances but this seems an obvious stumble with what we have seen so far.