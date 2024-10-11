Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 3-2 start
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons-27 Carolina Panthers-13
There is truly something wrong if the Atlanta Falcons cannot beat Carolina late Sunday afternoon. This is a Panthers team that already appears to have let go of the rope. Bryce Young is benched and the early magic of Andy Dalton has worn off. This is the game that Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson should both finally get rolling. Taking pressure off Kirk Cousins and allowing the Falcons to control the clock and cruise to their first easy win of the season.
While every Atlanta game has been within reach the Falcons have trailed in every game. This should be the first time the Falcons are able to take an early lead and cruise to a win. While it does have the potential of a trap game such a young roster that isn't used to winning should remain fully focused.
You have the benefit of extra rest and time to prepare as well playing on Thursday night while the Bears blew out the Panthers on Sunday. What made the game even more demoralizing is the fact it was D.J. Moore and a draft pick that belonged to Carolina driving the Bears' offense to a blowout win.