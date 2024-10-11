Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 3-2 start
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons-24 Seattle Seahawks-20
With home-field advantage in this one, the Falcons should continue their hot streak against a tired Seahawks team. Even with the ten day break the Seahawks are going to be beat up after their recent slate. After a hot start, the Seahawks have slowed and we are seeing exactly where this team's ceiling is. Atlanta matches up well and without their 12th-man advantage this will fall in Atlanta's favor.
However, the team is going to have a difficult time staying off the field and must be able to win in the red zone. With Seattle's great talent at the skill positions and Atlanta's inability to rush the passer, this is a game that could fall the wrong way.
Still, with Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates cleaning up on the back end the Falcons have the better secondary and the better quarterback. This is another game Atlanta will need to lean on Cousins to hang in the pocket and play point guard. Seattle's front is going to be healthier after the extended rest and tough to establish the run against. A late Younghoe Koo field goal seals this one with Seattle falling back to earth after a hot start.