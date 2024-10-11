Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 3-2 start
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons-35 Tampa Bay Bucs-31
After last Thursday's slugging match between these two offenses, expectations are going to be sky-high. With Atlanta's lack of pass rush and Tampa's issues in the secondary, the rematch is going to live up to expectations. While we aren't going to see another record game for Kirk Cousins the quarterback will be the difference yet again.
Baker Mayfield is a great story and going to win you a lot of games. However, the return of the brash trash talker we had seen humbled last season has changed expectations for this team. Yes, Baker is playing well but this doesn't bode well for Tampa's season.
Atlanta has the better playmakers on defense, the superior offensive line, quarterback, and run game. The only advantage Tampa could claim is the presence of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as their starting receivers. It isn't going to be enough to save Tampa from getting swept by the Falcons as they continue their winning streak and take firm control of the NFC South. Despite how early this game is in the season it has huge implications giving Atlanta the chance for a 4-0 division start that will be almost impossible to catch.