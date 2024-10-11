Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons' next four games after 3-2 start
By Nick Halden
Dallas Cowboys-31 Atlanta Falcons-20
This feels like the most obvious stumble left on Atlanta's schedule. The Cowboys' ability to rush the passer and recent improvement in run defense are both concerns. No one is guarding Dak's best receiver and it is arguably the only game left on the schedule the Falcons won't have the best quarterback on the field.
Yes, Prescott and the Cowboys have stumbled early but there isn't any reason to believe this continues. When Prescott is healthy this is a great regular season offense that is going to steamroll the bad teams piling up numbers and finishing with double-digit wins. If this were the playoffs perhaps the Falcons would have a far better chance.
However, considering the road ahead for both teams this is an obvious spot for a Cowboys win. After another extremely taxing match with the Bucs, it won't be a layup team waiting for the Falcons this time.
As much as sports pundits might suggest otherwise this Dallas Cowboys team is still a great unit and one that should be feared in the regular season. Atlanta stumbles here dropping to 6-3 as they get ready to travel to New Orleans to close out the meaningful portion of their divisional schedule.