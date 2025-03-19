Prized prospect could force Falcons to make another shocking draft day decision

Still, over a month from the Atlanta Falcons being on the clock in the NFL Draft, the order remains a mystery. Rarely are drafts so wide open when it comes to how the top ten selections could play out. Atlanta holds the 15th pick with the only expectation being the team will add to the defense. This was signaled by Atlanta's approach at the NFL Combine. Aside from this, there is the obvious need to rebuild the defense while the majority of the offensive starters are set to return.

After spending their last four first round selections on Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. it is time for the team to turn their attention to the defense. Despite the clear goal there is a chance the team makes a surprise selection at a position that already appears to have multiple options.

Jihaad Campbell could become the next surprising Atlanta first-round selection

Already the Falcons have added to the linebacker position this offseason signing Divine Deablo. The move improves the team's speed and coverage ability at the position. However, none of the players currently rostered have the potential upside of Campbell. Atlanta taking a linebacker wouldn't be as shocking as last year's decision, however, it would be a surprise.

The team is widely expected to add a pass rush with adding to the secondary as their fallback option. Campbell doesn't play into either of these plans as an off-ball linebacker the team isn't expected to target. Atlanta's counter to this could be the fact they drafted Penix after signing Kirk Cousins or Bijan Robinson after a huge season from Tyler Allgeier.

Atlanta isn't shy about taking who they believe the best player on the board is no matter how the position might look. The one concern with this selection is whether or not Campbell has the instincts to be a great starter at the next level. Campbell has the needed speed and all the physical tools. The concern remains play recognition and reacting quickly enough. If the Falcons believe this can be developed there is no question this could become a surprise selection.

Terry Fontenot has rarely done what was expected with Atlanta's first-round selection. Leaving it on the table that Atlanta fans are in for another surprise on draft night.