The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2024 NFL Draft with eight picks. Following an offense-focused spending spree in free agency, the Falcons turned their attention to defense, selecting six defensive players among their eight picks.

While rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stole most of the spotlight, Atlanta’s 2024 rookie class as a whole had a relatively quiet season. The six defensive selections saw limited playing time, as the team leaned heavily on its veteran roster.

Here’s a closer look at what each rookie accomplished during the 2024 season.

1. Michael Penix Jr.: Round 1, Pick 8

2024 Stats: 105 Attempts, 61 Completions, 58.1%, 775 Yards, 7.4 Average, 3 Touchdowns, 3 Interceptions, 4 Sacks - 7 Carries, 11 Yards, 1 Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons made one of the most controversial picks in recent NFL history by selecting former Washington Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the first round, just a month after signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.

Despite the initial controversy, the Falcons appear to have made the right choice, as Penix has shown franchise quarterback potential in his late-season starts. Penix performed exceptionally well in all of his appearances, regardless of what the statistics might suggest. His three interceptions were the result of receiver errors: two dropped passes and one potential hold or incorrect route.

The rookie showcased remarkable poise in the pocket and led Atlanta to two significant fourth-quarter game-tying drives that forced his final two games into overtime. Although Penix never had possession during either overtime period, his performance confirmed that the Falcons made the right decision by selecting him at No. 8.

With an entire offseason to build chemistry with his star pass-catchers, the Atlanta offense looks ready to make a splash across the NFL in 2025 with Penix under center.