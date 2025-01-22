2. Ruke Orhorhoro: Round 2, Pick 35

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders | Michael Owens/GettyImages

2024 Stats: 11 Total Tackles, 4 Solo Tackles, 147 Defensive Snaps

Pro Football Focus Grade: 56.2

Atlanta surprised many by trading up to select Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. The team traded their No. 43 and No. 79 picks to the Cardinals in exchange for Orhorhoro at No. 35, while also acquiring the Cardinals' No. 186 pick.

However, Orhorhoro's limited contributions on defense raise questions about Atlanta's decision to trade up for a player they used sparingly in 2024. With the 35th pick, Atlanta passed on Cooper DeJean—selected by Philadelphia at No. 40—a cornerback who could have made an immediate impact in the secondary. Orhorhoro played just 147 defensive snaps this past season, as Atlanta relied heavily on their veteran defenders.

Orhorhoro showed improvement as the season progressed, even while dealing with injuries. His raw talent became increasingly evident, particularly toward the end of the season. The rookie has significant potential and is expected to earn meaningful snaps in 2025.

Looking ahead, with David Onyemata's and Grady Jarrett's significant cap hits taking up a large portion of Atlanta's 2025 budget, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team moved on from one or both veteran defensive tackles. If that happens, Orhorhoro will be someone Atlanta must rely on to step up in 2025.