3. Bralen Trice: Round 3, Pick 74

Atltanta Falcons & Miami Dolphins Joint Practice | Rich Storry/GettyImages

2024 Season: Injured Reserve

The Falcons had appeared to have found a gem in the third round by selecting another Washington Husky, EDGE Bralen Trice. Before the season began, there were significant concerns about Atlanta’s pass rush, or lack thereof.

Trice quickly gained attention during the offseason, earning more first-team reps than any other rookie. A dominant force in college, he led the FBS in quarterback pressures in both 2022 (70) and 2023 (78).

Unfortunately, Trice's promising rookie season was cut short when he suffered a season-ending knee injury during Atlanta’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve on August 11, and just four days later, the Falcons traded a 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots to acquire veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon.

Once healthy, Bralen Trice should be a valuable addition to Atlanta’s defense in 2025, particularly if the Falcons decide to move on from Judon.