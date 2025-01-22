4. Brandon Dorlus: Round 4, Pick 109

Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

2024 Stats: 3 Total Tackles, 1 Solo Tackles, 19 Defensive Snaps

Pro Football Focus Grade: 63.0 (limited)

The rookie defensive tackle did not play any snaps until Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. Dorlus was expected to add "versatility" to the defensive line but saw very little action during the 2024 season.

The former Oregon Duck recorded five sacks in his final college season and led the team in tackles for loss (9.5) in 2022. If David Onyemata is not retained, Dorlus should see more opportunities and increased production in his second year, particularly under a new defensive coordinator.