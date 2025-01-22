5. JD Bertrand: Round 5, Pick 144

2024 Stats: 23 Total Tackles, 16 Solo Tackles, 1 Sack, 157 Defensive Snaps

Pro Football Focus Grade: 49.8

JD Bertrand logged the most snaps of any defensive rookie for the Falcons in 2024. Bertrand capitalized on injuries within the linebacker group and made the most of his opportunities.

Nicknamed “Captain America” during training camp, Bertrand showed steady improvement as the season progressed, culminating in a standout performance in Week 17 against the Commanders. As a pass rusher, likely influenced by Kaden Elliss, Bertrand excelled and delivered a key sack on Jayden Daniels.

While Bertrand had a solid rookie campaign, his coverage skills remain an area for improvement, as is the case for much of the Falcons' linebacker corps. Bertrand projects as a valuable depth piece who can continue to make impactful plays. However, if Troy Andersen and Nate Landman stay healthy in 2025, Bertrand may see increased time on special teams.