6. Jase McClellan: Round 6, Pick 186

2024 Stats: 13 Carries, 32 Yards, 2.5 Average, 19 Offensive Snaps

Pro Football Focus Grade: 70.6 (Limited)

Jase McClellan saw more opportunities than fellow sixth-round pick Casey Washington, though his chances came late in two blowout losses. Despite limited action, the rookie gained valuable live reps before heading to injured reserve in December, prematurely ending his first season.

Being the third-string running back behind two of the NFL’s best in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier is no easy task. Atlanta’s lead duo is exceptionally durable—Allgeier has missed only one game in his three-year career, and it wasn’t due to injury. With no role on special teams, McClellan faces limited opportunities for playing time.

Barring injuries to the starters, McClellan is unlikely to see significant action in 2025. However, learning from two elite backs and working behind a strong offensive line positions him well to capitalize on any chances that come his way.