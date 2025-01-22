7. Casey Washington: Round 6, Pick 187

2024 Stats: 2 Targets, 1 Reception, 14 Yards

Pro Football Focus Grade: 76.0 (Limited)

Casey Washington emerged as one of Michael Penix’s favorite targets during the preseason. In Penix’s lone preseason game, he targeted Washington nine times on 16 pass attempts. The limited first-team reps Penix saw during the season allowed him to develop chemistry with his fellow rookie receiver.

When Penix was named the starter, there was hope for an elevated role for Washington, but that opportunity never materialized. His lone reception of the season came in Week 11 during a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, when Penix entered late to relieve Kirk Cousins.

Washington is poised for a larger role in 2025, though the extent of his involvement remains uncertain given the depth of Atlanta's offensive roster. If he continues to build chemistry with Penix, Washington could work his way into the WR4 spot next season.

8. Zion Logue: Round 6, Pick 197

2024 Stats: 2 Solo Tackles, 36 Defensive Snaps (All with Buffalo)

Logue did not initially make the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster and was signed to their practice squad. However, on October 1, the Buffalo Bills signed the defensive tackle off Atlanta's practice squad, and he has been with the Bills ever since.