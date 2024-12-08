Raheem Morris gives slight hope for Falcons benching Kirk Cousins
Reading too much into a coach's comments is a huge part of the NFL. Teams love to keep everything close to the vest to gain any competitive advantage possible, so we must peel back the curtains.
Last week, Raheem Morris immediately shut down any notions of benching Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. This week, fans have interpreted his post-game comments as much of the same. However, if you read into it, he didn't completely extinguish hopes of a benching.
Raheem Morris might be open to benching Kirk Cousins
Raheem Morris was asked the inevitable question following a fourth-quarter collapse in Minnesota: could the veteran quarterback be benched?
He didn't outright say "no," he opened by saying that everything is on the table.
That is a far cry from his immediate denial of benching Cousins. The fact he said that "everything is always discussed" could open the door for the rookie Michael Penix Jr.
The rough part is Morris goes on to criticize the team as a whole. Similar to most head coaches, he has been putting the failures on everyone inside the organization.
While that is certainly true, it doesn't cover up the fact that Cousins has been incredibly awful with hands in his face. He has routinely thrown awful interceptions when things aren't clean which cannot happen in the NFL.
Hopefully, Morris and his offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, go back to the tape and see what everyone is seeing. In no way, shape, or form has Cousins been playing like a starter. If not for the money and his experience in the league, he would have been benched long ago.