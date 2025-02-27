Raheem Morris in favor of banning Eagles' "Tush Push"

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke with the media Tuesday morning ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine. When asked about his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles’ controversial “Tush Push” play, Morris made his stance clear:

#Falcons HC Raheem Morris is not a fan of the tush-push pic.twitter.com/WfsXBmsOD8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 25, 2025

Morris and the Falcons experienced the play firsthand in Week 2 of the 2024 regular season. Early in the fourth quarter, with Atlanta leading 15-10, the Eagles faced a 4th-and-1 at the Falcons’ 46-yard line. Predictably, Philadelphia called their infamous Tush Push to convert the first down, extending a drive that resulted in a crucial touchdown and two-point conversion, putting the Eagles ahead 18-15.

Although the Falcons eventually won the game—and the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl—a potential ban on the Tush Push is now being considered this offseason.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, informed the media on Monday that a team had submitted a rule proposal to ban the play. It was later revealed that the Green Bay Packers were behind the submission, with their general manager, Brian Gutekunst, confirming the move.

NFL owners may have the opportunity to vote on the proposal at their annual meeting next month. For the ban to pass, at least 24 of the 32 owners would need to vote in favor. Losing the play would be a blow to the defending champs who have perfected the play as an unstoppable short-yardage weapon. How the rest of the owners view the play will be an interesting story to watch develop.

At this point, it seems the Packers can count on the Falcons supporting the ban of the controversial quarterback sneak. An understandable stance with Michael Penix Jr. under center. The quarterback's extensive injury history prevents the play from being a weapon Atlanta can use and is obviously one the team no longer wants to see used against them in future seasons.