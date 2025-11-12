Raheem Morris might’ve just hit the panic button on Falcons’ growing weakness

Through 10 weeks, Drake London has more receiving yards than the rest of the Atlanta Falcons' receiver room combined, so it's no surprise that the Dirty Birds are considering changes at the position. Unfortunately, they missed their shot at the deadline and these moves are too little too late.

With Darnell Mooney among the most disappointing players in the NFL this season and both David SIlls V and Casey Washington not viable starting options, it's led Raheem Morris to return to the drawing board. But the option he's considering are a far cry from what fans have been hoping to see.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported that the Falcons worked out a couple of pass-catchers on Wednesday afternoon, including former first-round pick Jalen Reagor and ex-Penn State star KJ Hamler. Yes, they're speedsters, but NFL journeymen aren't the key to unlocking Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons desperately work out two former draft busts to address biggest need

While sitting at 3-6, OC Zac Robinson is looking for any spark to turn the tides and help Atlanta snap their playoff drought. While it looks unlikely, games against the Panthers, Saints, and Jets across the next three weeks can see this team climb right back to .500 relatively easily.

Hamler was a second-round pick by the Broncos back in 2020, but even his blazing speed couldn't help the former Penn State star adjust to the NFL. He dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons, including a torn ACL in Week 3 of 2021, that he was never able to truly recover from.

Since being released by Denver in the summer of 2023, he spent time on the practice squads for both the Colts and Bills. However, the 26-year-old was cut by Buffalo this summer and has been a free agent ever since. But Atlanta's horrid receiver room has finally offered him a needed lifeline.

As for Reagor, he was infamously selected with by the Eagles with 21st pick back in 2020—just one pick before the Minnesota Vikings landed superstar wideout Justin Jeferson. And like Hamler, Reagor's speed didn't change his fate, as he is regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory.

Two rough seasons in Philadelphia saw him ironically be traded to Minnesota before he enjoyed stints with the Vikings, Patriots, and Chargers across the last three seasons. The Bolts released him a few weeks ago, and would certainly serve as a superior option to Jamal Agnew in the return game.

It's obvious that signing neither sixth-year receiver would solve all of the Falcons' receiver problems overnight. But at least there is upside that players like KhaDarrel Hodge, Casey Washington and David Sills V don't have while playing behind Mooney and Drake London.