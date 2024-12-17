Raheem Morris postgame comments opening the door for Michael Penix Jr.

For the first time in an Atlanta Falcons postgame presser, Raheem Morris didn't unequivocally defend Kirk Cousins. Yes, the head coach didn't suggest the team would turn to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. but the head coach didn't balk at the suggestion either. It is growing increasingly impossible to defend Cousins and his inability to hit the most basic of plays.

Yes, Kirk Cousins is an easy player to love and seems to be a genuinely great teammate and leader off the field. However, this isn't a league that is judging character but what you do when you step on the field and the difficult truth remains Cousins isn't getting the job done. Leading to postgame questions about whether or not Penix could find his way into the lineup Morris would answer with an interesting headline:

This is the first time that the head coach has been asked about Penix and not answered with a defense of Kirk Cousins. It speaks to just how poorly the veteran is playing and how impossible it is going to be to keep him in the lineup.

With the Falcons playing the Giants next weekend this is the last chance to save the season. If Cousins looks the same against the Giants you're going to need to be prepared to make a change during the game. Penix simply cannot be any worse than what Cousins is offering you right now.

As a reminder, the Falcons didn't attempt a pass on first-down in the entire second-half of the game against the Raiders. Add in the missed layups from the quarterback and the complete lack of answers and you're backed into a corner. A change must be made no matter how you feel about Cousins personally. A realization that Morris seems to be having as the season continues to spiral out of control for the Atlanta quarterback.