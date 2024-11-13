Raheem Morris provides concerning injury update for Atlanta Falcons defenders
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons head coach spoke following Sunday's loss and provided updates on getting ready for Denver and the team's injuries. Troy Andersen hurt his knee again on Sunday providing another chance to question Atlanta's handling of injuries. Not putting Andersen on IR or giving him more time was an obvious and head scratching mistake from Atlanta.
Ta'Quon Graham and James Smith-Williams both should be expected to miss extended time if Raheem's reaction is any indication. The head coach didn't offer details on either injury but made it clear that neither was good. It wouldn't be surprising to see both players missing extended time. For an Atlanta defensive line already struggling to get near the quarterback these are big losses.
Perhaps Atlanta's injuries opens the door for Brandon Dorlus to make his debut
While injuries are never a positive the one thing Atlanta fans can look to is the chance for rookie Brandon Dorlus to find his way onto the active roster. The rookie is yet to make his debut despite Atlanta struggling both to generate a pass rush or stop the run. It is hard to imagine what the Falcons are seeing in practice from Dorlus to keep him out of the lineup for so long.
However, these injuries should remove any chance we go another week without seeing the rookie in the lineup. If he is held out another week it is time to question the reason why the Falcons refuse to give the lineman a chance.
For Andersen, the Falcons might be wise to consider holding the linebacker out ahead of their bye. Give the knee more time to get healthy and understand where you are in the playoff race. You're not in position to challenge for a top seed but if healthy have the division locked away. Protecting Andersen in Denver might be the wiset decision for a injury riddled defense.