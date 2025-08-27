Raheem Morris' stubborn stance left many Falcons leading in preseason stats

If you haven't noticed by now, Raheem Morris doesn't care that you wanted to see your favorite players on the field during the preseason.

He is too concerned about injuries and wear and tear; rightfully so, you are going against a bunch of guys who have nothing to lose but their childhood dreams.

It all resulted in a multitude of snaps by quarterback Easton Stick, along with other playmakers, and a whole lot of stats.

Falcons' players lead league in many different preseason stats

This is one of those 'for what it's worth' articles, but Easton Stick and his playmakers were seen all over the NFL's leaderboards this preseason.

Easton Stick completed 54 passes and threw for 520 yards, while Chris Blair had 197 receiving yards, all of which led the league.

Stick threw three touchdowns (tied for 7th most), three interceptions (T8th), and was sacked five times (T7th).

The fact that these Falcons players got the opportunity to register those stats just proves how little Raheem Morris wants to play his starters.

For most teams, you see starters out there for a few drives, while their backup comes on for the three remaining quarters.

Falcons fans watched Easton Stick lead the offense for the first three quarters of all three games, plus more.

Add in the fact that they barely played their two bottom-of-the-depth-chart players in Emory Jones and Ben DuNucci, and it all culminated in a high volume of stats for the Falcons quarterback.

The same can be said at receiver. We never saw Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Casey Washington, and Jamal Agnew, which left Chris Blair with plenty of opportunities.

Ironically, their stats did little to help these players make the roster, as both Stick and Blair were released, with both returning as members of the practice squad.

More Falcons news and analysis: