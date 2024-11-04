Raiders bench Gardner Minshew for former Falcons starting QB
While the Atlanta Falcons have had some of the best quarterback play this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have had the worst. They have struggled mightily this season at the position that plagued the Dirty Birds the last two years.
In an ironic twist, Las Vegas went to their third quarterback of the season after benching Gardner Minshew the familiar Desmond Ridder.
Former Falcons QB Desmond Ridder replaces Gardner Minshew in Las Vegas
Down 31 to 10 and staring at their fifth-straight loss, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made the move to put Desmond Ridder in at quarterback. Gardner Minshew, much like Ridder last season, has now been benched twice.
Aidan O'Connell replaced him originally before he fractured his finger. This forced the Raiders to go back to Minshew while also signing Desmond Ridder off of the Cardinals practice squad.
Ridder went 11 for 16 for 74 yards and a touchdown. He averaged under five yards per completion, lost a fumble, and was sacked four times for 34 yards.
The benched Minshew went 10 for 17 for 174 yards and lost a fumble.
With the Falcons and Raiders facing off in Week 15 on Monday Night Football, we will eagerly wait as to how they handle the position moving forward. It would be interesting to see Ridder start against his former team.
If I had to guess, the Raiders will have Aidan O'Connell starting by that time. He should be back soon and starting unless Ridder balls out.
The Falcons traded Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason for speedy receiver Rondale Moore. Clayton Tune won the backup job and Ridder was signed to their practice squad and eventually poached by Vegas.
Hopefully, he will find success with his new team. He was always a class act through his short time with the Atlanta Falcons.