Ranking Atlanta Falcons' best chances of stealing the NFC South

1. Dallas Cowboys

Somehow the Dallas Cowboys are still technically alive in the playoff race. They are coming off their best game of the season against the Carolina Panthers. Now, Dallas turns their attention to the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday Night Football. If the Falcons are going to luck their way back into the NFC South lead this is the spot.

Tampa has consistently stumbled over the past three seasons and this seems the most obvious spot left. Baker Mayfield and the offense matches up well against Dallas, however, the pass rush could be the difference. Micah Parsons is still playing hard and the Cowboys defense made life impossible for Bryce Young.

If they can replicate this against Mayfield, there is no reason the Cowboys cannot move the ball against this defense. The same defense that Kirk Cousins set a single game franchise passing record against and tossed 8-touchdowns. If the Dallas offensive line can give CeeDee Lamb enough time the Cowboys are going to be able to move the ball against this team. It is still a long shot; however, this is the best chance and a game Atlanta fans are going to be locked in on as long as they take care of business against the New York Giants.