Ranking Atlanta Falcons' best chances of stealing the NFC South

2. Carolina Panthers

As favorites, the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young melted down against an experienced Dallas Cowboys team. However, not long before the Panthers gave the Bucs all they could handle forcing overtime and appearing to win the game if not for an ill-timed fumble from their starting back.

This Panthers team thrives as an underdog and is likely to be Atlanta's last gasp if the Bucs beat the Cowboys. While there is a path to the Falcons winning the wildcard it is counting on many dominoes to fall their way. The most straightforward path into the playoffs is Tampa stumbling in their final three games and the Falcons winning out.

Carolina matches up well against Tampa and limited Baker Mayfield's ability to make big plays. Boxing the quarterback in and harassing him throughout their last matchup it took a freak turnover and overtime for the Panthers to lose the game.

If the Bucs make it past the Cowboys the Falcons playoff chances should be on life support. Still, the Panthers have proven themselves to be a great underdog team and can't be completely written off.