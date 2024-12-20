Ranking Atlanta Falcons' best chances of stealing the NFC South

3. New Orleans Saints

If it comes down to the final week of the season with the Falcons needing a win over Carolina and Tampa having to lose it is over. There simply isn't an argument or reason to believe that the New Orleans Saints will beat the Bucs. Derek Carr appears lost for the year and the quarterback options moving forward are grim.

A struggling and aging defense cannot stop anyone and the consistent turnovers make it impossible to stay in games. Spencer Rattler is a complete mess and the New Orleans offense is unable to push the ball down the field. Even a below average Tampa secondary isn't going to be threatened by this Saints passing attack.

What is the argument for the Saints in this game? If it comes down to the final week of the season the Falcons are going to be waiting on a miracle that simply won't come. Atlanta's biggest test will come the previous week against Washington. Winning out is their only path while they are counting on the Bucs stumbling against either Cooper Rush, Bryce Young, or Spencer Rattler. Frustrating odds after the Falcons appeared to have the division all but locked away.