Ranking Atlanta's potential first-round Georgia Bulldog fits

Georgia fans aren't shy when it comes to their shared frustration that Atlanta has taken more Bulldogs in their recent draft history. When considering GM Terry Fontenot's recent selections, it is hard to fault Georgia fans for this. However, it is important to point out that when the team selected Bijan Robinson over Jalen Carter or Drake London over Quay Walker or Jordan Davis, it worked in the team's favor. Georgia players do have one of the highest success rates in the league. However, it hasn't always been the right fit or timing for the Falcons.

That appears to be potentially changing with a talented trio of Bulldog defenders expected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Each is a unique fit with Atlanta and would improve a shaky defensive unit. With this in mind, let's look at who the best fits would be if they make it to Atlanta on draft night.

1. Mykel Williams

This is the type of pick the Falcons are long overdue to make. The one issue with the selection is going to be the patience Williams is likely going to require. Williams is far from a finished product and is going to need a bit of extra time to adjust to the next level. While this isn't completely ideal, it isn't unexpected at this position. If Williams does fall Atlanta's way, it is easily the best and likely safest pick of the trio of Georgia defenders.

It gives you an interesting starting duo of Williams and Leonard Floyd, putting Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice into rotational roles. Selecting Mykel Williams seems by far the most likely of Atlanta's potential Georgia fits.

2. Malaki Starks

With the needs at corner and edge rusher, it is hard to endorse spending your first-round pick on a safety. The flip side of this is considering what Starks could accomplish with Jessie Bates. The duo would wreak havoc, buying Atlanta's pass rush far more time to get home. It would be the most athletic pairing Bates has been offered and give Atlanta the ceiling of the best safety duo in the league.

Where this could be a real possibility is if the Falcons opt to trade back and add additional day two selections. If that happens, Starks becomes a real possibility late in the first round.

3. Jalon Walker

Walker is incredibly talented and likely going to be off the board before Atlanta's number is called. What has the linebacker moving to the bottom of the trio is simply how the Falcons' defense is built. If you look at what Kaden Elliss brings to the table and consider Walker's skillset, it isn't as unique a pick as Williams or Starks to Atlanta's defense.

Still, Walker is incredibly talented and instantly makes the middle of your defense better. He has shown incredible ability as a pass rusher and would answer any concerns at the position. It is likely he is selected between picks 10-15.