Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since the 2010 season

2. Kirk Cousins

Before you take fault with this ranking consider that this is only ranking since 2010. After Matt Ryan things grew considerably dark at the position for the Falcons. Kirk Cousins was the first real hope the franchise was given since forcing out Matt Ryan. The veteran was expected to step in and lead the team to the playoffs.

While we all know how this might have ended, how things went in the first weeks cannot be ignored. Cousins had the Falcons at 6-3 and put together one of the most impressive games in franchise history. Kirk accomplished more than any of the rest of Atlanta's starters since Matt Ryan was traded to Indy.

Sweeping Tampa Bay was the quarterback's most impressive accomplishment with the team grabbing early control of the division. Another great moment that looks increasingly impressive is Atlanta's win on the road in Philly. Cousins put together one of the best drives of his career that was capped by a touchdown pass to Drake London. The Falcons pulled off an impressive upset win and kept their season hopes alive.

Things would quickly fall apart for Cousins, however, his early season accomplishments are still enough to keep him ahead of the rest of the field.