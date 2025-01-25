Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since the 2010 season

3. Michael Penix Jr.

This placement could be argued with based on the fact Penix didn't win more games than those behind him. Still, there is no valid argument that Penix isn't far more exciting than anything the rest of Atlanta's remaining starters combined. The quarterback was 1-2 in his first two starts but for those who watched the games you know the numbers are misleading.

Penix put together game-tying drives against both the Panthers and Commanders while under pressure. Making high-level throws the quarterback did everything within his power to win both games. Both weeks the Falcons would force overtime and lose the coin toss. The quarterback was never given the chance to touch the ball in either game.

Still, the plays he made to force overtime are enough to earn him the third spot on this list. After the 2025 season, it would be shocking if the quarterback doesn't already force his way into top-five discussion all-time. This speaks to his level of talent and the expected impact Penix will have on the franchise. If there is one remaining concern it is the young quarterback proving he can stay healthy for a full season.