Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since the 2010 season

5. Matt Schaub

If the veteran backup quarterback started more than one game in a decade, he would rank far higher on this list. It is Matt Ryan's durability that has Schaub ranked behind Marcus Mariota. The sample size is so incredibly small you have to consider Schaub's career and impact as a backup quarterback to rank him this high.

With that said, Schaub took full advantage of the one game he would start in the 2019 season. The veteran quarterback would force-feed Julio Jones the football and put up huge numbers. Schaub would throw for 460-yards and a touchdown losing to Seattle 27-20 in his lone start.

It was the year the Falcons would implode and be forced to part ways with Dan Quinn. Still, it was a memorable season for what the offense would accomplish and the last time we would see prime Julio Jones. What a great finish for a player that meant so much to Atlanta's organization. Matt Schaub might not own any records or be a well-known name. However, for years the quarterback was a reliable backup. When finally asked to step in for a franchise legend, Schaub far exceeded any reasonable expectations and put together a great performance.