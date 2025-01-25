Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since the 2010 season

6. Desmond Ridder

If there is one reason for Atlanta Falcons fans to still doubt their front office, it is Desmond Ridder. Yes, the quarterback is long gone and made two stops since leaving the Falcons. However, let's remember that this front office had Ridder in the building for a full season. After Marcus Mariota imploded down the stretch the team would turn the reins over to Ridder.

Having a handful of games to evaluate the starter should have helped give the team a final answer. You had a full year and opted to believe Ridder was a franchise quarterback. Only a year later the same quarterback couldn't even make the Cardinals' active roster being forced to sign with the practice squad.

Ridder had one great game during his two seasons in Atlanta. The rest of Ridder's starts were full of missed throws and mind-numbing turnovers. The quarterback will be remembered for his inability to land the plane and being the complete opposite of clutch. How the Falcons talked themselves into believing this was a franchise quarterback is beyond concerning. It truly is the only tangible reason Falcons fans have left to doubt Michael Penix Jr.