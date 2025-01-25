Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since the 2010 season

7. Taylor Heinicke

Finding a way to be a worse starting option than Ridder seemed completely impossible. Atlanta fans were begging Arthur Smith to make a change at the position. Heinicke started with Washington and was easy to buy into. His underdog story and ability to make plays left reason to wonder if the better quarterback was left sitting on the bench.

It didn't take long for the Falcons to find the answer to this question was a resounding no. The veteran quarterback saw what Ridder had accomplished and found a way to make things worse. Heinicke's misses were even more concerning and the same laughable turnovers plagued Atlanta.

Looking back, it is fair to wonder how good of a coach Arthur Smith might have been with capable quarterback play. Heinicke, Ridder, and Mariota were arguably the worst starting trio in the league during the timeframe. Smith's blind belief in himself was a big part of the reason the Falcons found themselves in this position. Still, it is interesting to look back and consider what might have been accomplished if the Falcons simply signed a capable bridge starter. After one season in Atlanta, Heinicke would move on backing up Justin Herbert with the Chargers.