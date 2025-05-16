Ranking every Falcons 2025 primetime clash

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 schedule included a shocking number of primetime games for a team that missed the 2024 playoffs. Not only did Atlanta miss the 2024 playoffs they also suffered an epic collapse down the stretch of the season. Even when a surprise Tampa Bay loss afforded the Falcons a second chance, they were unable to seize the opportunity.

What this scheduling tells Atlanta fans is the level of trust the league has in Michael Penix Jr. and Zac Robinson's offense. With this in mind, let's rank each primetime Atlanta matchup in the 2025 regular season.

1. Week 6 Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons

This is unquestionably the toughest game on Atlanta's 2025 schedule. At least the Falcons will have the benefit of a Week 5 bye to prepare for one of the best teams in the league. Even if the Bills were to unexpectedly struggle, it is never easy to play Josh Allen. The Buffalo quarterback is a freak of nature who consistently wills his team to win.

It is going to be a great early-season test of where exactly the Falcons stand in the playoff landscape. Michael Penix Jr. has a chance to announce his arrival as well on a national stage against the league's best.

2. Week 17 Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons are who we believe them to be, this is going to be a game with clear playoff implications. The Rams' young defense is the only unit that came close to stopping the Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl run. With a year of improvement and the addition of Davante Adams, the Rams are going to factor into how the NFC playoff picture plays out.

With this in mind, the Falcons cannot afford to go into a situation like the one they found themselves in at the end of the 2024 season against Washington.

3. Week 15 Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

Even with Kirk Cousins starting for the Falcons, both of the matchups against Tampa were wildly entertaining in the 2024 season. One included an overtime thriller in primetime, and the league hopes to repeat this with a late-season matchup that is likely going to have important divisional implications.

Barring Carolina taking an unexpected leap forward, these are the two teams that are going to be fighting for the NFC South.

4. Week 7 Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco simply cannot stay healthy enough to put any excitement into this game. The 49ers took a huge step backward in the 2024 season and have done little to believe they will vastly improve. Still, it is a chance for the Falcons to get a small level of revenge against a coach who cost their team an elusive first Super Bowl.

5. Week 2 Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons is likely going to be defined by talking about Kirk Cousins return as the benched former starter. It is hard to get a lot of excitement for facing a team that sliced through Atlanta's defense in 2024 and has only the interesting story of Kirk's second return to his former team. Still, it is an early-season chance for a win to help set the tone for Atlanta.