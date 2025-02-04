Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 best decisions of 2024 offseason

5. Terry Fontenot was smart to sign TE Charlie Woerner

I think most of us were a little apprehensive when news broke that the Atlanta Falcons had signed 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner to a $12 million deal. He was a limited receiving tight end known for his blocking.

However, it quickly became apparent why the team signed the tight end. Woerner was one of the most valuable offensive pieces no one knew about.

Zac Robinson's offense was perfect for the blocking tight end. He was used as a move blocker who could be relied on for different things. Without him, the running game would've never had the success it had in 2024.