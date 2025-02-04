Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 best decisions of 2024 offseason

4. Terry Fontenot was smart to sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Ray-Ray McCloud came to Atlanta with expectations that were strictly reserved for special teams. The journeyman had never established himself as an offensive threat as his best offensive season came in 2021 when he had 39 catches for 277 yards.

It didn't take long for him to exceed those stats with his new team. He finished the season with 62 catches for 686 yards.

It was a remarkable breakout for the former Clemson Tiger. He has suddenly become one of the Falcons' biggest threats through the air and his stats should only get better as he continues developing chemistry with the gunslinging Michael Penix Jr.