Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 best decisions of 2024 offseason

2. Terry Fontenot was smart to sign WR Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney is proof that great receivers can only do so much when their quarterback is inaccurate. After a stint in Chicago that saw him break 1,000 yards before disappearing for numerous seasons, Terry Fontenot took a chance by signing Mooney to a substantial contract.

The Falcons No. 2 receiver developed a chemistry with Kirk Cousins that helped change the unit for much of the season. He was Cousins' favorite target on must-have downs due to his route running.

The first-year Falcon, much like Ray-Ray McCloud, is primed to have an even better season with a full offseason working with the new franchise quarterback.