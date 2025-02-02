Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 biggest mistakes of 2024 offseason

5. Terry Fontenot made a mistake in signing Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons' contract was a relatively inexpensive, one-year deal but it doesn't change the fact that his play didn't warrant his salary.

Simmons started the season playing well -- he picked off Patrick Mahomes, yet again, and made some other plays. However, his age started to show the more he played. He looked like the player the Broncos thought they were releasing him.

The veteran safety isn't the player he once was. His age showed in 2024 and it will be interesting to see where his career goes.