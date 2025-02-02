Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 biggest mistakes of 2024 offseason

3. Terry Fontenot failed to address the edge rusher position like he should've

The front office's approach at edge rusher last season was littered with panic. They drafted Michael Penix Jr. and Ruke Orhorhoro in the first two rounds which forced them to address the position in the third round by drafting Bralen Trice.

Then Trice went down with a season-ending injury and the team was left panicked even though they should've been long before.

It culminated in the trade for Matt Judon and we all know how that went. The team should've addressed the position in free agency by being more aggressive. They were rumored to be interested in Danielle Hunter, which would've been a huge addition, but there were other names available that could've changed things.