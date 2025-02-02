Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 biggest mistakes of 2024 offseason

1. Terry Fontenot made the league's biggest mistake by signing Kirk Cousins

You have heard the story by now, the Atlanta Falcons signing of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has already proven to be one of the worst in NFL history.

Cousins was coming off a season-ending injury as a player in his mid-30s. While he has played at a high level throughout his career, this was always a massive risk.

The allure of adding a distributing, experienced quarterback to a talented offense was too much for Fontenot. The expensive $180M contract culminated in 14 starts, 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions. Things only get worse when you consider the loss of a fifth-round pick for tampering with Cousins, and two other free agents.

The weird thing is it wasn't even like he was all bad; he played well before he fell off a cliff around the team's bye week.

However, if you are looking for some positivity then check out some reasons why the team doesn't totally regret signing Cousins by clicking the link below.