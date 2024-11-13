Ranking the NFC South after Atlanta Falcons dismal loss to New Orleans
By Nick Halden
4. New Orleans Saints
Despite their win over the Atlanta Falcons this team has more than earned a spot in the basement. With the longest losing streak of the season the Saints had a chance two weeks ago to change their luck against the helpless Carolina Panthers and gave up a game-winning drive to the struggling Bryce Young. At least the Panthers have hope for the future and cap space to work with. This team continues to double down on an aging roster that simply is far past their prime.
How can you expect to compete in the coming seasons without a complete rebuild? The cap magic New Orleans has worked for the last half-decade will come to an end. The bill always comes due and it is closing in on the Saints. The win over Atlanta is due to the Falcons not taking advantage of continual chances to grab control of the game. The Saints did their best to choke another lead away and the Falcons simply failed to grab each chance.
It is going to be a long season and an offseason filled with more questions than answers. Give New Orleans credit for the win, but their season and 2025 seasons are already decided.