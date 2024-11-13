Ranking the NFC South after Atlanta Falcons dismal loss to New Orleans
By Nick Halden
3. Carolina Panthers
A Carolina team that wasn't expected to win another game this season just won back-to-back games. Giving them a great draft pick still and now hope that perhaps Bryce Young isn't a complete lost cause. It is fun to see a division rival come back to life a bit speaking to just how awful things have been for that fanbase. Yes, you never cheer for Carolina as an Atlanta fan but it is easy to feel sorry for a fanbase being put through what they have.
Outside of New Orleans, no team deserves this level of misery. Bryce Young has had nice moments in each of the last two wins over the Saints and Giants. Climbing their way out of the conference basement and giving fans hope that perhaps there are better days ahead.
The biggest hurdle for the Panthers is going to be bringing in free-agent pieces to rebuild the defense and support Young. Selling players on a team that has been so unstable isn't going to be easy. It will help that they now retain their draft picks and will be able to either trade back or land an impact player to help rebuild.