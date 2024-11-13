Ranking the NFC South after Atlanta Falcons dismal loss to New Orleans
By Nick Halden
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Are Tampa's last two losses the most impressive of the season in the NFC South? If not for the Falcons winning both games over Tampa it is so tempting to put the Bucs ahead of the Falcons. They are the one team to take down the Lions this season and came oh so close to beating the Chiefs and 49ers in back-to-back weeks. What makes this so impressive is the fact they are doing it without Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.
The defense is playing better and Baker Mayfield is putting on his cape each week. Yes, the offense isn't scoring as much as expected but that is due to the issues at receiver and in pass protection. Watching Mayfield put his team in a position to beat the 49ers and Chiefs and come up just short is a reminder of how good this Tampa team can be.
Give Baker and the offense credit for continuing to find ways to keep this team in games despite their entire offense being destroyed with the loss of their two best players. A coin flip and a field goal are the difference from this team being right on Atlanta and giving reason to believe they are division favorites.